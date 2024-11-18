Qatari Drivers Excel At Jordan Baja

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar drivers Rashid Al Muhannadi, Abdulaziz Al Kuwari and Nasser Al Kuwari, Khalifa Al Attiyah, Ahmed Al Kuwari and Abdallah Al Rabban and Mohammad Al Meer excelled at the recently-concluded Jordan Baja.

Qatar's Rashid Al Muhannadi (centre) and his Polish navigator Szymon Gospodarczyk (left) celebrate on the podium.

The rally, which started from the Arab Square in the city of Aqaba, was the 7th and penultimate round of the for the category of motorcycles and quad bikes - FIM - Baja, and the third round of the Middle East Cup-FIA-Baja. Al Muhannadi finished first in the Baja Middle East Cup Challenger while Abdulaziz Al Kuwari and Nasser Al Kuwari, who won stage on Day 2 were fourth overall.

Qatar's Abdullah Al Rabban (second right) and UAE's Ali Hassan Obaid (second left) celebrate after the Jordan Baja.

Khalifa Al Attiyah finished 5th. In the Baja Middle East Championship/SSV, Qatar's Ahmed Al Kuwari was second. In the Baja Middle East Championship/STK, Abdallah Al Rabban was second, and Mohammad Al Meer third.