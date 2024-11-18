Autonomous Cranes Industry Research 2024-2029: Growing Applicability In Offshore Propel Market Expansion



Moreover, the ongoing effort to bolster industrial automation has increased the applicability of AI and IoT in heavy machines, which is acting as an additional factor for market growth. However, the complexities during machine manufacturing, coupled with a lack of technical know-how among workers, have negatively impacted the usage of autonomous cranes. Likewise, the volatility in raw materials prices will also hamper the overall market expansion.

Autonomous Cranes Market Drivers:

Growing applicability in offshore has propelled the market growth.

An autonomous crane, unlike traditional cranes, provides additional benefits, such as separating workers from dangerous operations. Mobile cranes can run faster through shorter ramp times and cycles, thereby providing seamless operations. Moving containers from a vessel to an offshore platform requires a lot of precision, and such operations aren't performed in harsh environments.

Autonomous cranes, equipped with onboard cameras and zoning configuration, are ideal for container lifting and handling operations. Various companies are investing in autonomous cranes to increase overall productivity. For instance, in October 2023, PALFINGER formed a joint agreement with Oplift and Aker BP to develop five autonomous offshore cranes that Aker BP will use in its operations.

Autonomous Cranes Market Geographical Outlook:

North America is expected to show significant growth during the given timeframe.

The global market is segmented by geography into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The market in the North American region will witness significant growth and account for a considerable share, fuelled by the rapid industrialization and investment in infrastructure construction in major regional economies, namely the United States and Canada.

Moreover, cargo and offshore operations are also booming in the United States, which is also investing in new automation technologies to increase productivity. For instance, according to the March 2024 report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office, the ten largest ports in the economy have adopted new technological options, including automated rail-mounted gantry cranes that can function 24 hours a day.

Key Attributes:

