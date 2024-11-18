Durable Goods Wholesalers Market 2024-2033: Rising Demand For E-Commerce Drives The Market Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Durable Goods Wholesalers Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Durable Goods Wholesalers Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The durable goods wholesalers market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $24,370.91 billion in 2023 to $26,390.64 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as economic expansion, increased manufacturing output, the globalization of supply chains, advancements in inventory management systems, and growing demand from retailers.

How Big Is the Global Durable Goods Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The durable goods wholesalers market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $35,276.42 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the expansion of e-commerce, enhanced supply chain resilience, the adoption of sustainable practices, global trade dynamics, innovations in durable goods, and improved data security measures. Key trends during the forecast period include the use of digital supply chain technologies, customized and value-added services, partnerships with manufacturers for innovation, data analytics for inventory management, and increased technological investments.

Uncover In-Depth Analysis of the Global Durable Goods Market by Accessing a Sample Report:



What Is Driving the Growth of the Durable Goods Market?

The growing demand for e-commerce is anticipated to drive the growth of the durable goods wholesalers market in the coming years. E-commerce, which involves the buying and selling of goods and services through the internet and other digital platforms, allows durable goods wholesalers to optimize their operations, lower costs, and reach a broader customer base, enhancing their growth and competitiveness in the market.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Durable Goods Market Share?

Major companies operating in the durable goods wholesalers market report are Walmart Inc., McKesson Corporation, Xiamen C&D Inc., Lowe's Companies Inc., Wuchan Zhongda Group, Sysco Corp., Arrow Electronics, Tech Data Corporation, Medipal Holdings Corporation, United Natural Foods Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Durable Goods Market Size?

Leading companies in the durable goods wholesalers market are innovating new technological platforms, such as wholesale platforms, to boost their profitability. A wholesale platform is an online marketplace where businesses can buy and sell products in bulk.

How Is the Global Durable Goods Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Motor Vehicle And Motor Vehicle Parts And Supplies Wholesalers, Furniture And Home Furnishing Wholesalers, Lumber And Other Construction Materials Wholesalers, Professional And Commercial Equipment And Supplies Wholesalers, Metal And Mineral (except Petroleum) Wholesalers, Household Appliances And Electrical And Electronic Goods Wholesalers, Hardware, And Plumbing And Heating Equipment And Supplies Wholesalers, Machinery, Equipment, And Supplies Wholesalers, Miscellaneous Durable Goods Wholesalers

2) By Ownership: Wholesale/Distribution Chain, Independent Wholesalers

3) By Price Range: Premium, Mid-Range, Economy

Asia-Pacific: The Leading Region in the Durable Goods Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the durable goods wholesalers market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the durable goods wholesalers market. The regions covered in the durable goods wholesalers global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

What Is the Durable Goods Market?

Durable goods wholesalers are vendors involved in selling capital or durable goods to other businesses on a wholesale basis. Durable goods are products, either new or used, that have a typical life expectancy of three years or more.

The Durable Goods Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

.Market size data for both historical and future periods

.Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

.Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

.Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Durable Goods Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Durable Goods Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into durable goods market size, durable goods market drivers and trends, durable goods global market major players, durable goods competitors' revenues, durable goods global market positioning, and durable goods market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Wholesale and Distribution Automotive Aftermarket Global Market Report 2024



Non Durable Goods Wholesalers Global Market Report 2024



Retail And Wholesale Global Market Report 2024



What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.