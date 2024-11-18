Sweat Your Way To Rewards: Live4well Revolutionizes Wellness With Innovative Exercise-To-Earn Ecosystem

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HONG KONG, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The past decade has witnessed a dramatic shift in consumer behavior, with shopping becoming the norm, further accelerated by the pandemic. Reward programs have sprung up everywhere,

incentivizing spending and fostering brand loyalty. The core of cashback is to encourage consumers to develop a habit of continuous shopping through rewards. This same logic is beginning to take root in the field of sports and health.

Live4Well - Asia's first Web3 Health management platform SWEAT AND EARN is the key objective of Live4Well. Live4Well aims to create a reward-driven wellness platforms that merges health and technology. Utilizing AI, we focus on both individual wellness and sports, fostering a community-based economy that incentivizes healthy behavior.

Live4Well VIV PASS

GYMetaverse, the innovative team behind the successful Live4Well Genesis NFT collection, is disrupting the rewards landscape with the launch of its upgraded VIV PASS program. This groundbreaking "move-to-earn " ecosystem incentivizes healthy habits, transforming sweat equity into tangible rewards. Live4Well envisions a positive feedback loop where exercise leads to better health, and better health leads to tangible benefits, realizing the concept of "health as wealth ."

Pioneering the "Fitness Mileage" Concept: Earn Rewards for an Active Lifestyle

This inclusive program is open to users worldwide with zero barriers to entry. In just minutes, users can download the Live4Well mobile app and register for free access to the VIV Pass ecosystem. Initially, Sweat Points , the program's reward currency, can be earned through three primary avenues:

(1) Daily Exercise - Users accumulate points by tracking steps and calories burned, turning daily workouts into rewarding experiences.

(2) Competition Participation - Points are awarded for participating in designated sporting activities, simply by uploading proof of participation.

(3) Health & Fitness Spending - Users can upload receipts for eligible purchases in the designated sports and wellness categories to earn additional Sweat Points.

Live4Well makes the benefits of exercise immediately tangible, converting effort into visible rewards. Accumulated Sweat Points can be redeemed for a variety of prizes, including cash vouchers, fitness products, and exercise classes. The Live4Well app also empowers users to track their fitness data and participate in engaging challenges.

Creating a Global Sharing Economy: A triple win for Users, Businesses, and the Industry

Live4Well 's vision extends beyond simply creating a health management platform. The "exercise-to-earn " concept fosters a mutually beneficial ecosystem:

(1) User Benefits - VIV PASS motivates individuals to adopt and maintain healthy exercise habits through a rewarding system.

(2) Business Advantages -

The platform connects businesses with their target audience through community engagement and strategic partnerships, driving more effective product promotion.

(3) Industry Transformation -

By creating a "move-to-earn " economy, Live4Well stimulates consumer spending, transforming calorie expenditure into a quantifiable reward unit. This innovative approach empowers businesses to generate revenue, expand operations, and seamlessly connect the virtual and physical worlds.

Since its inception, Live4Well 's fitness alliance ecosystem has continued to expand. With ongoing optimization of its operational framework, the VIV PASS ecosystem provides easy access and a tiered membership system, fostering a comprehensive wellness mechanism which stimulates consumer engagement, and builds a thriving global sharing economy.

