(MENAFN) There is a “second awakening” happening over Africa as the continent pursues economic sovereignty, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated.



In an interview with reporter Marina Kim for the ‘New World’ project on Thursday, Lavrov stated there was an increasing determination between African countries to break away from economic dependence on the West, which he accused of perpetuating neocolonial practices by extracting Africa’s resources without returning added value.



The inaugural Ministerial Summit of the Russia-Africa Collaboration Forum in Sochi, beside the Russia-Africa Conference conducted in the previous year in St. Petersburg, highlights Africa’s shift toward true economic sovereignty, Lavrov said.



He is confident that, as many African countries gained political independence decades ago, they stay economically tied to Western frims that control resource extraction and value-added processes. Lavrov censured the “pure neocolonialism” that sees Africa’s natural resources, such as exceptional earth metals and uranium, being extracted by Western firms that preserve revenue internationally.

