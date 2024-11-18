Boeing delivers layoff notices to over 400 aerospace workers

(MENAFN) has issued layoff notices to over 400 members of its professional aerospace labor union as part of a broader plan to reduce its workforce amid struggles, regulatory challenges, and an eight-week strike by its machinists' union.



The layoff notices were sent last week to members of the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA), according to The Seattle Times. Affected workers will stay on the payroll until mid-January.



In October, Boeing announced it would reduce 10 percent of its workforce, amounting to roughly 17,000 jobs. CEO Kelly Ortberg explained that the company needed to “reset its workforce levels to align with our financial reality.”



The SPEEA union confirmed that 438 of its members were impacted by the cuts. The union’s local chapter includes 17,000 Boeing employees, mostly in Washington, with some in Oregon, California, and Utah.

MENAFN18112024000045016755ID1108895719