Al-Sisi Heads To Brazil For G20 Summit

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi travelled to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday to partake in the G20 summit, which will take place on 18–19 November.

Ahmed Fahmy, the Egyptian presidency's spokesperson, stated that the summit will discuss several priority topics for developing countries, notably social inclusion and combating poverty and hunger, reforming global governance institutions, and transition within the framework of sustainable development.

This marks Egypt's fourth participation in G20 summits, reflecting the growing appreciation for Egypt's international weight and its pivotal role at the regional level.

President Al-Sisi will deliver Egypt's speeches at the summit sessions, addressing Egypt's development efforts, the challenges faced by developing countries in achieving sustainable development goals, particularly in light of ongoing international political and economic fluctuations, and Egypt's vision of prioritising solidarity and enhancing cooperation to address these challenges.











Fahmy said:“The President's words will also shed light on the regional situation and the crisis facing the area amid the ongoing Israeli escalation in Palestine and Lebanon and Egypt's efforts to restore stability in the Middle East.”

The summit's proceedings include the official launch of the“Global Alliance for the Fight Against Poverty and Hunger,” an international alliance initiated by Brazil in light of its presidency of the G20. This alliance aims to promote social inclusion and eradicate poverty and hunger by mobilising financial and knowledge resources to accelerate global efforts to combat them, as they are at the forefront of the Sustainable Development Goals.

It is also scheduled for the president to meet with several world leaders on the sidelines of the summit to discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations, mechanisms to strengthen international cooperation in achieving sustainable development goals, as well as efforts to restore regional peace and security, in order to fulfil the aspirations of peoples for prosperity and development.











G20 leaders will meet for a two-day summit hosted by the Brazilian G20 presidency in Rio de Janeiro on Monday and Tuesday, facing significant uncertainty amidst US political upheaval and a long list of global challenges. The summit, under the motto“Building a just world and a sustainable planet,” will feature three sessions focusing on social inclusion, global governance reform, and sustainable development. A final declaration is expected.

The upcoming meeting comes at a particularly turbulent time. The US presidential election casts a shadow over the proceedings. While President Joe Biden will attend, the stance of President-elect Donald Trump, whose initial pronouncements suggest a move away from global cooperation, remains a key unknown. Trump's threats of new economic wars through tariffs against Europe and China, coupled with a potential withdrawal from the Paris Climate Change Agreement, raise concerns about future US engagement.

Further complicating matters is the recent political instability in Germany. Following the dismissal of Finance Minister Christian Lindner, Chancellor Olaf Scholz heads to Rio as a weakened leader, leaving the future position of one of the world's largest economies unclear. The uncertain positions of the US and Germany-two of the world's three largest economies-introduce significant uncertainty into the summit.

The summit's agenda tackles a multitude of pressing global challenges. Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, now bolstered by North Korean troops, remains a major concern. President Vladimir Putin's likely absence, due to an international arrest warrant, will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The impacts of climate change are intensifying, even as some nations, including India and Indonesia, experience impressive economic growth of up to 7%. This contrasts sharply with the economic struggles in countries such as Germany and Argentina.

The first session will address social inclusion and the fight against hunger and poverty, focusing on issues such as inequality, social and financial inclusion, international tax cooperation, and food security. The remaining sessions will cover the Brazilian presidency's priorities of reforming global governance institutions and promoting sustainable development and energy transition. The outcome of the summit remains uncertain given the confluence of global political and economic instability.



