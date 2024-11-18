Auto tire manufacturing surges 11 percent in H1
Date
11/18/2024 3:37:21 AM
(MENAFN) Based on Mostafa Tanha, the representative of the Iranian Tire Syndicate, currently approximately 70 percent of the nation’s tire need is delivered by domestic makers and only one-third is imported, IRIB stated.
Manufacturing of the tires of agricultural cars faced a decrease of eight percent to stand at 4,436 tons, and that of road building and industrial automobiles surged 47 percent to 1,319 tons in the period under review.
The tire production has a 60-year history in Iran. Currently, 11 tire producing firms are active over the nation that make tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, vans, road construction, and agriculture machinery, and bicycles as well as motorcycles in, plus other kinds of tubes.
Some 15,000 individuals are directly hired in this industry and over 250,000 people are indirectly included in the value chain of this production.
MENAFN18112024000045016755ID1108895942
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.