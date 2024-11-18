Iran ships non-oil goods equal USD1.2B to Pakistan in 7 months

(MENAFN) Mohammad Rezvanifar stated that Pakistan was the sixth major export terminus of the Iranian non-oil products in the stated seven-month period.



On November 5, Iran's manufacturing, Mining, and Trade Minister Mohammad Atabak stated a free trade deal with Pakistan has been signed and the list of commodity items subject to the deal is going to be arranged and published in two months.



In a summit among the Chief of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, as well as Agriculture (ICCIMA) Samad Hassanzadeh and Pakistani Representative to Iran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu in Tehran in late June, the officials highlighted the need for Iran and Pakistan to exercise barter trade and free trade to reach a USD10 billion trade target.



throughout a summit between Atabak and Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan in the middle of October, both sides talked about trade bons among both nations, with the two agreeing that economic exchanges must be promoted further.



Both ministers enountered in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad on the sidelines of the 23rd summit of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).



Atabak informed IRNA that he and the Pakistani minister talked about trade bonds among both nations and agreed to conduct further discussions in order to find out ways to remove difficulties to the promotion of mutual trade.



“Considering the historical and cultural commonalities of the two countries, we should take advantage of the strong potentials to expand trade exchanges between Iran and Pakistan,” the minister said.

