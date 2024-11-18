Russia Keeps Two Warships Armed With Up To Eight Kalibr Missiles In Black Sea
11/18/2024 2:11:27 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia kept two warships armed with up to eight Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea as of 06:00 on Monday, November 18.
The Ukrainian Navy said this in a Telegram post , according to Ukrinform.
"There are two enemy ships in the Black Sea, both equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total salvo capacity of up to eight missiles," the post reads.
No enemy ships were reported in the Sea of Azov.
In the Mediterranean Sea, three Russian warships are currently positioned, armed with up to 24 Kalibr cruise missiles.
