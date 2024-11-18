Stinky Feet, Angry Mermaids And A Toilet Ghost: Round The Twist Musical Captures The Magic And Madness Of An Aussie TV Classic

Author: Kate Schirmer

It's a universally acknowledged truth that a geriatric millennial in possession of a Scholastic club catalogue and a television must have been a fan of Paul Jennings back in the 1980s and '90s.

I devoured Jennings' short story collections, particularly the Un and Gizmo series. They were the perfect mix of silly and subversive, and always captured the awkwardness of being a kid.

After school, my brother and I would curl up and turn the TV dial to 2, SAO crackers with butter and Vegemite in hand, and watch the Twist family get into all sorts of scrapes. I was particularly fond of Pete and his floppy blonde bowl cut.

So, when I found out there was a Round The Twist stage show in development – a musical, no less – I knew it would be for me.

I was, however, interested in how much the material would translate for a new generation. Would it just be a nostalgic trip to the lighthouse for the recently middle-aged, or would Generation Alpha get on board? In the interest of research, I borrowed a ten-year-old (my nephew Hugo) for the evening and off we went to the theatre.

Round the Twist ran from 1990 to 2001, eventually becoming an Aussie children's television staple. Lyndon Mechielsen

Meeting the Twist gang

I needn't have been concerned. Paul Hodge's book and music, and Simon Phillips' direction, have perfectly captured the heart of the original material in its sense of humour, its uniquely Australian sensibility, its focus on community and its downright weirdness.

We meet the Twist Family – dad Tony (Matt Hetherington) and kids Pete (Hanlon Innocent), Linda (Charly Oakley) and Bronson (played at opening by Edison Ai) as they arrive in the fictional town of Port Niranda , seeking a sea change and some“fresh air” (although Bronson's flatulence soon puts an end to that).

The central characters put me at ease. They are earthy, charming and immediately read as a family shaped by both love and tragedy.

The young Edison Ai (centre) shines in the role of Bronson Twist, the youngest child in the family. Lyndon Mechielsen

We soon meet the locals, including the lighthouse keeper with secrets, Nell Rickards (Christen O'Leary), and the mayoral power couple Harold and Mrs Gribble (played with high camp by David James and Tarita Botsman).

We also meet Bronson's teacher Fay James (Liz Buchanan). Fay walks straight into Tony's life and heart, but are the kids ready to accept a new stepmum? This storyline provides the emotional heft of the play, with Bronson's resistance and Fay's vulnerability authentically portrayed by Ai and Buchanan respectively.

We also meet the kids of Port Niranda. The local gang includes James Gribble (an athletic Nic Van Lits) and his offsiders, the mouth-breathing Rabbit (Carlo Boumouglbay) and the scrappy Tiger (Carla Beard).

Rounding out the cast are the objects of the two elder Twists' affection, Fiona (Taylah Johns) and Andrew (Alex Tye). While these two actors are a little underused, both have enormous charm.

Dazzling design and musically brilliant

What separates Round The Twist from just another charming Aussie dramedy, however, is the supernatural, spooky and silly phenomena for which Jennings is famous.

The central mystery of the play includes mysterious music emanating from the lighthouse, a missing painting, a circus troupe, a pissed-off mermaid (Laura Raineri), a poltergeist pooch and a toilet ghost (one of Bryan Probets' numerous roles).

The Twist kids sing and dance their way to solving the mystery, while navigating school crushes, evading property developers, enduring embarrassing encounters and battling their foes with the power of foot odour (up the pong!).

All this is enhanced by Renee Mulder's brilliant design work and Craig Wilkinson's video design. Projected images are essential to the magical realism of the piece. They resemble the animation style of Terry Gilliam , but never lose their distinctly Australian flavour.

The music is both catchy and clever, with the original theme tune also made part of the plot. Lyndon Mechielsen

The music is catchy and the lyrics clever. In general, the high-energy, comic pieces work better than the ballads. That said, Linda (Oakley) and Andrew's (Tye) duet in act two is genuinely moving.

There were a couple of moments where young Bronson (Ai) missed a musical cue, but he was well-supported by the cast and the (excellent) band to find his place and carry on. It should be noted Bronson carries much of the play on his young shoulders. Ai is an absolute standout in the role.

And if you, like me, are a fan of the earworm that is the TV series theme tune (composed by Andrew Duffield), never fear! It is not only included, but is integral to the plot.

Old stories through new eyes

But what did the ten-year-old nephew think? He laughed until he cried at Pete's (Innocent) predicament towards the end of act one, which I won't spoil here. He gasped and bounced in his seat and praised the“smart writing”. I can only hope he will now discover and devour Jennings' original books.

My nephew Hugo laughed, gasped and bounced in his seat at the spectacles on stage. Lyndon Mechielsen

For me, the joy was in seeing so many young professionals in the cast holding their own with veterans of Australia's theatre scene. Hearing them sing so authentically in their own voices, while telling a story that is so quintessentially Australian, reiterated to me how important it is for local arts companies to invest in and champion homegrown musical theatre.

And aside from that, it was the most fun I've had at the theatre all year!