NHTSA imposes USD165M penalty on Ford for defective rearview cameras

(MENAFN) The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has imposed a USD165 million civil penalty on Ford as part of a consent decree, following the automaker's failure to promptly recall with defective rearview cameras.



This fine, the second-largest ever levied by NHTSA in its 54-year history, includes an upfront payment of USD65 million, with an additional USD55 million deferred and USD45 million allocated for performance obligations, according to NHTSA.



However, Ford may not ultimately pay the full USD165 million, as the USD55 million is contingent upon the company’s compliance with the terms of the consent decree over the next three years.



Under the agreement, Ford can utilize the remaining USD45 million to invest in advanced data analytics, an information and document interface platform, and a new testing facility for rearview camera components.

