Gold ETFs see surge in inflows as prices hit record highs

(MENAFN) As prices continue to reach new all-time highs, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tied to the precious metal have now joined the trend.



"Western-listed ETFs have finally started to stir, leading to the first quarter of global inflows since Q1 2022," based on the World Gold Council’s "Gold Demand Q3 2024" report.



Gold prices hit a record USD2,788 per ounce on October 30. Although they have since drifted lower, they remain close to their peak, with the precious metal gaining over 30 percent this year.



Last month, USD4.3 billion flowed into physically backed gold ETFs. The global value of gold assets under management now stands at around USD286 billion.



State Street's SPDR Gold Trust ETF, the largest ETF backed by physical gold, has seen over USD1 billion in new inflows year-to-date, with the firm noting, "This stretch of positive inflows for gold ETFs is one month away from being the longest streak of inflows since 2020, when pandemic-related uncertainty caused investors to rush into gold."

