Amitabh Bachchan Shares His Journey From Struggles To Stardom

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) In the upcoming episode of"Kaun Banega Crorepati 16", host Amitabh Bachchan shared a candid reflection on his early days of struggle.

The nostalgically remembered his beginnings and the determination that propelled him to stardom. "I also learned the roads by walking," the said, highlighting how his journey to success was not paved with luxury but with hard work and perseverance.

Big B shared, "It's not like I've only travelled by car. You at least had a bag; I didn't even have that. When I used to go job-hunting, I would get off at the station and walk everywhere on foot. So, I know where everything is and how to get there."

The 'Sholay' actor added, "I never imagined this house (Jalsa) would one day be mine!"

The actor's revelation came after contestant Nishant Jaiswal from Chhattisgarh, an artisan dedicated to the intricate craft of silk-making from cocoons and an aspiring IPS officer, shared a touching story about how he had reached the ground auditions of KBC many times but never got selected.

He recalled a heartfelt memory of a day when he walked with a small bag from Vile Parle station to Amitabh Bachchan's house, carrying a dream of sitting on the KBC hotseat. Standing outside Big B's home, he silently prayed, "This time, please make sure to call me on KBC."

Touched by this, Bachchan recalled his own early struggles.

Nishant also opened up about his aspirations to serve the nation and his journey of resilience and determination. With a personal touch, Amitabh reflected on his own early struggles in securing work, creating a heartfelt connection with Nishant's ambition and unwavering hard work.

Recently, Abhishek Bachchan appeared on his father's popular game show to promote his new film“I Want To Talk.”

“Kaun Banega Crorepati” 16 airs every Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television.

