Turkish Leader Erdogan encounters with Brazilian Leader Lula at G20 Leaders’ Conference

(MENAFN) Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Sunday with Brazilian Leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the city of Rio de Janeiro, the place where he joined the G20 Leaders’ conference.



The summit at the Copacabana Fortress concentrated on mutual bonds among Turkey and Brazil as well as local and international problems, based on a statement from the Turkish Communications Directorate.



Leader Erdogan highlighted the significant of high-level dialogue in improving bonds among Turkey and Brazil.

He endorsed Turkey’s commitment to deepening the strategic collaboration among both countries.



Erdogan praised Brazil for its principled stance against Israeli violence, stressing Turkey’s initiative at the UN to stop weapons and ammunition sales to Israel.



He endorsed Turkey’s dedication to creating a lifelong cease-fire in Palestine, ensuring continuous humanitarian help delivery to the area and achieving a fair resolution based on a two-state framework.



The leader also censured the UN's incapability to stop wars, especially in Gaza, and its ineffectiveness in solving crises.



He emphasized that Brazil’s focus on international governance reform throughout its G20 presidency was a timely and important initiative.

