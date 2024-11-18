Nigerian, Indian presidents consider collaboration in several sectors

(MENAFN) Nigerian Leader Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Indian Premier Narendra Modi on Sunday talked about improving collaboration in counter-terrorism, maritime security, as well as intelligence sharing.



Both of them met at the presidential residence in Abuja, capital of Nigeria, Tinubu's special adviser Bayo Onanuga stated in a written statement.



During increasing risks in the Gulf of Guinea and the Indian Ocean, they highlighted mutual actions to secure maritime trade routes as well as combat piracy.



Modi assured India’s support for Nigeria’s defense modernization, emphasizing India’s role as a "trusted defense producer."



The meeting ended up with the inking of an agreement of understanding focusing on cultural exchange programs, customs collaboration, as well as extended collaborations over several areas.

