Diljit Dosanjh Will Stop Singing Songs About Alcohol When...: Punjabi Rockstar Makes Promise At Ahmedabad Concert

(MENAFN- Live Mint) During his concert in Ahmedabad, Gujarat , Diljit Dosanjh addressed a Telangana notice. The notice warned him against singing songs promoting alcohol, drugs or violence, following a complaint from a Chandigarh resident about his previous concert in Delhi.

During the Ahmedabad show, the Punjabi rockstar humorously suggested that if all states declared themselves dry, he would stop performing alcohol-related songs completely. He also proposed that a“dry day” could be declared wherever his concerts were held, making it easy for him to tweak his lyrics.

“Diljit Dosanjh will stop singing songs about alcohol the day every state becomes a dry state. I promise this,” Diljit said.

“Let me give you another opportunity. Here's an even better offer-wherever my shows take place, just declare a dry day for one day, and I won't sing a single song about alcohol. For me, changing lyrics is really simple.” the Punjabi singer-actor added.

In compliance with Gujarat's dry state rules, Diljit refrained from singing alcohol-themed tracks during the performance.

“I have some good news-I didn't get any notice today. And here's even better news: I still won't sing any song about alcohol today, since Gujarat is a dry state,” he said.

Diljit also poked fun at the Bollywood industry. According to him, many Bollywood songs feature themes about alcohol. However, only a few of his tracks, such as Patiala Peg, focus on the topic. He further highlighted his history of singing devotional songs, suggesting his critics focus only on selective tracks.

During his Dil-Luminati tour in Hyderabad, Diljit showcased his ability to adapt by altering the lyrics of his hit songs. For example, in Lemonade, he changed“daaru” (alcohol) to“coke.” In 5 Taara, he replaced references to liquor shops with“hotel”. These adjustments turned the controversy into a light-hearted moment, resonating with his audience.