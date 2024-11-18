Delhi Airport Issues Advisory As Capital Struggles With Poor Visibility Amid Bad AQI, Says, 'Passengers Are Requested..'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Travelers in Delhi faced disruptions early on Monday, November 18, due to dense fog and deteriorating air quality, leading and authorities to issue warnings. IndiGo Airlines advised to plan their carefully, citing delays caused by slow-moving traffic and reduced visibility.

In a post on X (formerly ), IndiGo stated, "Fog is currently affecting visibility in Delhi, which may result in slow-moving traffic and delays in flight schedules. We recommend allowing extra travel time and checking flight status before starting your journey. Safe travels!"

Delhi Airport on Low Visibility Procedures

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) also issued a passenger advisory regarding the fog. "Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," DIAL confirmed in a statement shared by ANI.

| Delhi air pollution: Orange alert for fog; SC to address situations as AQI drops

Despite the visibility challenges, flight operations remained normal, though delays are expected if conditions persist.

Air Pollution Worsens: GRAP Stage IV Enforced

Adding to the travel woes, Delhi's air quality plunged into the 'Severe+' category on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeding 450 by evening. The city recorded an AQI of 457, triggering emergency measures under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

| Delhi air pollution LIVE: AQI crosses 450 mark, GRAP-IV in effect from today

The measures, effective from 8 AM on November 18, include an 8-point action plan to combat pollution. These steps include banning non-essential truck traffic into Delhi, halting construction activities, and stricter enforcement of restrictions already under Stages I, II, and III.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB ), the "severe" category air poses risks to healthy individuals and severely impacts those with existing health conditions.

| IMD Alert! Heavy rainfall predicted in Tamil Nadu, Kerala today | Full forecast

With visibility expected to plummet as low as 200 meters in most of the Capital and the surrounding areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD ) issued an orange advisory for "dense" to "very dense" fog in Delhi on Monday. This will have an impact on aviation, train, and road travel.