Nayanthara's 'Declare War' Post Fuels Ongoing Dispute With Dhanush Netizens Take Sides 'If You Have Guts...'

Nayanthara has fuelled the ongoing dispute with Tamil superstar Dhanush over a behind-the-scenes (BTS) from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, as she took to Instagram to share a glimpse from her upcoming film.

“She declares war!” reads the tagline on Nayanthara's poster, that features the actress, standing with an arrow in her hand. The backdrop is intense, with torches flickering in the hands of a distant army, hinting at a looming, high-stakes conflict. Netizens have now started taking sides for the actors, speculating that the post might have been a subtle dig at Dhanush.

Netizens war on Nayanthara vs Dhanush

While some Dhanush fans showed their support for the actor by writing words of praise in the comments section, others simply posted gifs of Dhanush 's iconic moments from his previous movies.

“Declared war against Mr. D?” questioned one Instagram user. Meanwhile, another added,“Dhanush was right.”

A third user commented,“ Best of luck for another flop.”

“D is ready for war if you have guts face legally,” wrote a fourth user.

Netizens wish Nayanthara on her birthday

At the same time, Nayanthara fans showered the actress with best wishes for her upcoming documentary. Many of the users also wished her on the occasion of her birthday.

“ The lady superstar,” commented one user, while another wrote,“You go girl.”

Nayanthara Dhanush issue

Dhanush had sent a legal notice to Nayanthara demanding Rs10 crore, claiming that her documentary used footage from his 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan without his consent. The film, which starred Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, was produced by Dhanush's Wunderbar Films and directed by Nayanthara's husband, Vignesh Shivan.