PM Modi 'Deeply Touched' By Welcome In Brazil For G20 Summit, 'Affection That Binds Us Across Continents'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora upon his arrival in Rio de Janeiro for the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote,“Deeply touched by the warm and lively welcome from the Indian community upon arriving in Rio de Janeiro. Their reflects the affection that binds us across continents.”

PM Modi was greeted at his hotel with a vibrant dandiya ceremony performed by dancers dressed in traditional Gujarati attire, celebrating his arrival with cultural fervour. Adding a spiritual touch to the occasion, Vedic scholars chanted Vedic mantras to welcome the Prime Minister. Members of the diaspora also presented him with gifts as a gesture of respect and admiration.

The Indian Prime Minister landed in Brazil after completing the first leg of his three-nation tour in Nigeria. In Rio de Janeiro, he was received by Indian officials, including Indian Ambassador to Brazil Suresh Reddy.

The Indian diaspora gathered in large numbers, waving flags and carrying pictures of the Prime Minister, expressing their enthusiasm. Speaking to ANI, a diaspora member remarked, "We are excited for this moment. We wanted to meet the leader of one of the largest democracies in the world." Another member said, "It's an honour to see him in person. It is a proud moment for us."

Earlier, PM Modi shared his anticipation for the summit, posting, "Landed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to take part in the G20 Summit . I look forward to the Summit deliberations and fruitful talks with various world leaders." The summit holds special significance as India, a Troika member, plays a key role in shaping the agenda while passing the presidency baton to Brazil.

During his visit to Nigeria, PM Modi held discussions with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, focusing on cooperation in defence, health, technology, and education. India also announced a humanitarian aid package of 20 tons to assist Nigeria's flood relief efforts.

PM Modi emphasised Brazil's continuity of the Global South agenda, stating,“This year, Brazil has built upon India's legacy. I look forward to meaningful discussions in keeping with our vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future.'”