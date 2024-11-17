Apartment Block, Two Commercial Premises, Clinic Affected In Russian Shelling Targeting Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of Russian strikes targeting the Nikopol area and four other communities in Dnipropetrovsk region, an apartment block, a company, a shop, and a medical facility were mutilated. Private homes and power transmission lines were destroyed.

That's according to the head of the regional military administration, Serhii Lysak , who broke the news on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

On Sunday, Russian attacked the communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovsk, Chervonohryhorivsk, and Myriv 20 times, employing artillery, kamikaze drones, as well as FPV drones carrying an explosive payload.

"Infrastructure in the area sustained damage. An apartment block, a transport company, a shop, and a medical facility were mutilated. Eight households, six farm buildings, two cars, and an excavator were damaged. Power lines were also affected," the report says.

Lysak added that in the afternoon, the Russians shelled one of the communities in the Sinelnyky district. A local man, 45, suffered shrapnel injuries to his legs. An agricultural enterprise sustained damage.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, two people died and five were injured in the Nikopol district as a result of Russian attacks.