Abu Houli Condemns The Massacre At Abu Asi School And Systematic Killings In Northern Gaza

The Palestinian Liberation Organisation's Department of Refugee Affairs has condemned Israel's bombing of the Abu Asi School, operated by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), in Al-Shati Refugee Camp in Gaza City.



The attack, along with an on a home in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, resulted in the deaths of over 60 people and injuries to dozens, most of whom were women and children. Israel also carried out two additional massacres today, targeting homes in the Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps in central Gaza, leaving dozens more dead or wounded.

Dr. Ahmed Abu Houli, member of the PLO Executive Committee and head of the Department of Refugee Affairs, described the attack on Abu Asi School, the airstrikes on densely populated homes in Beit Lahia, and the raids in Bureij and Nuseirat as further evidence of systematic war crimes and genocide perpetrated against the Palestinian people since October 7 of last year. He noted that the deliberate targeting of civilians and displacement shelters has caused over 146,000 casualties, including a majority of women and children, alongside more than 10,000 missing persons, amid widespread destruction and famine that has already claimed the lives of many children.

Abu Houli criticised the international community for its silence and leniency, as well as U.S. support for Israel's actions, which he argued provides a green light for the continuation of violations of international humanitarian law, the United Nations Charter, and its resolutions. He warned that such inaction emboldens Israel in its efforts to forcibly displace Gaza's residents.

“There is no safe place in Gaza from Israeli crimes,” Dr. Abu Houli stated.

He highlighted the dire situation in northern Gaza, where civilians are enduring famine, mass killings, and forced displacement as Israel's military continues to block international aid organisations from operating and prohibits the delivery of food, medical supplies, and humanitarian aid for the 45th consecutive day. He warned that the impending famine in northern Gaza could spread to the south due to severe shortages, as Israel restricts the entry of aid to limited quantities.

Dr. Abu Houli stressed that the ongoing massacres clearly demonstrate Israel's intent to annihilate and forcibly displace the population of Gaza.

He called on the United Nations Security Council to take immediate responsibility by enforcing an end to the starvation, genocide, and displacement of Palestinians, and to compel Israel to adhere to Resolution 2735, which mandates a ceasefire in Gaza. Furthermore, he urged international action to provide protection for Palestinians and to rescue more than 100,000 individuals trapped and under siege in northern Gaza.

Abu Houli emphasised the need for the international community to adopt a deterrent strategy against Israel, starting with the imposition of sanctions, to force an end to the ceasefire violations, massacres, and acts of genocide against civilians in Gaza.



