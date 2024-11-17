Special Flights To Abu Dhabi Launched For Qatari Fans Ahead Of UAE World Cup Qualifier

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: 'MudarajAlanabi'' – an initiative launched before the kick-off of the 2023 Qatar Asian Cup to support the national team in all local and international forums and tournaments – in coordination with the Qatar Association (QFA), announced that two flights will be provided to Qatari fans to Abu Dhabi to support the national team in their match against the UAE scheduled for November 19, 2024, in the sixth round of the AFC qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

On their social platforms, MudarajAlanabi shared the instructions for those who want to travel and attend the game.

The instructions are as follows:

Send a passport copy and contact number via WhatsApp to 51222512 under the following conditions:

. Travel is exclusively for Qataris aged 18 and above.

. Compliance with all instructions from the organizers is mandatory.

Flight Detail

Fans must arrive at Hamad International Airport no later than 12:00pm, as the flight will depart at 1:00pm Doha time.

The return flight from Abu Dhabi will depart immediately after the match.

It was noted that priority will be given to those who register early. Don't miss your chance to support our team!

Meanwhile, the Director of Marketing and Communications at the Qatar Football Association, Khaled Mubarak Al Kuwari, confirmed to Al Arab newspaper that fans traveling directly to the UAE who coordinated with the Qatar Football Association will be provided with match tickets.

He further noted that gate 6 has been designated exclusively for Qatari fans, and organizers will be present to welcome them at the entrance.

Qatar defeated Uzbekistan 3-2 in their last game in Doha, while the UAE secured an easy victory over Kyrgyzstan 3-0 in Abu Dhabi.

Qatar ranks fourth in the group while the UAE sits at third. Both teams have 7 points each. Iran leads the group with 13 points, followed by Uzbekistan in second place with 10 points.