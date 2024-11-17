Qatar Participates In 'Generations For A Competitive Future' In Budapest

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Budapest: The State of Qatar took part in the "Generations for a Competitive Future" held in Budapest, Hungary.

Assistant Undersecretary for Family Affairs at the of Social Development and Family HE Sheikha Sheikha bint Jassim Al Thani chaired Qatar's delegation to the conference.

The conference, which gathered experts, policymakers, and prominent civil society figures from various countries, discussed family-supportive policies, the family's pivotal role in building a strong and balanced society, and ways to enhance its role in addressing future challenges.

On the sidelines of the event, HE Sheikha Sheikha bint Jassim Al Thani met with several Hungarian officials, including HE Minister of Culture and Innovation Balazs Hanko and HE Secretary of State for Families Dr. Zsofia Koncz. Discussions centered on policies related to family and child protection and empowering women in society.

During the meetings, the Assistant Undersecretary for Family Affairs reviewed the efforts of the State of Qatar in strengthening the role of the family, noting that the State of Qatar pays great attention to the issues of the family, children and women.

She pointed to the role played by the Ministry of Social Development and Family to achieve positive results in this regard. She highlighted Qatar's initiative to adopt the term "senior citizens" instead of the elderly in confirmation of the status of this group and its pivotal role in the family and society.

HE Sheikha Sheikha bint Jassim Al-Thani also stressed the value of the bond between different generations within the Qatari family, explaining that grandparents represent one of the main pillars of the family, which reflects the Qatari values that pay great attention to strengthening relations between new generations and the senior citizens.