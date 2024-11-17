PKL Season 11: Table-Toppers Haryana Steelers Overcome Tamil Thalaivas’ Gritty Defence

(MENAFN- IANS) Noida, Nov 17 (IANS) The Haryana Steelers overcame a tough challenge but eventually went home with all the five points after beating the Tamil Thalaivas 36-29 in match 59 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11 at the Noida Indoor on Sunday.

It was Mohammadreza Shadloui's seven points, including a High 5, that grabbed the win for the Haryana Steelers in what was a close contest to the very end.

A cautious approach defined the first half of the game, with both the Tamil Thalaivas and the Haryana Steelers relying on do-or-die raids to secure early points. While Moein Shafaghi and Vishal Chahal maintained their momentum from Saturday night, Vinay shifted the momentum with a Super Raid that captured both Amir Hossein Bastami and Nitesh Kumar.

The Haryana Steelers then took the lead, ten minutes into the game, following a successful tackle by Rahul Sethpal that removed Vishal Chahal from the match.

The Tamil Thalaivas struck back with an all out when Amir Hossein Bastami successfully tackled Shivam Patare, reclaiming the lead. This defensive success exemplified the Tamil Thalaivas' strategy, showcasing why they've been among the strongest defensive teams in PKL 11. The first half concluded with the Tamil Thalaivas leading 17-14, as the Haryana Steelers struggled through five unsuccessful do-or-die raids.

A clash that was on equal terms throughout, it was all on the do-or-die raids. The first unsuccessful do-or-die raid of the night for the Tamil Thalaivas proved crucial for the Haryana Steelers, who equalled the score. In the very next move Vinay pulled off a successful raid to get Abhishek Manokaran as they made their final push for the win.

A late scare from the Tamil Thalaivas saw Narender Kandola get both Jaideep and Shivam Patare. But once again it was superstar Shadloui who completed his High 5 with a tackle that got Narender Kandola off the mat. Handling the pressure of securing the win, the Haryana Steelers prevailed with a calm and collected two-point raid from Vinay, as Manpreet Singh and his men inflicted the all out to secure a much-deserved win.