Doha Institute For Graduate Studies Organizes Second Open Day To Introduce Master's And Doctoral Programs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of the DI outreach to introduce the DI programs and the admission conditions and requirements, the Deanship of Student Affairs organized the second open day for students interested in completing their postgraduate studies in doctoral and master's programs on Thursday 14 November 2024.

On this occasion, Ms. Naseema Abdeen, Director of Communications and External Relations, spoke about the importance of this annual event as a bridge to enhance communication between the interested students and the DI.

The event will allow the students to explore the academic programs available and understand the admission requirements.

It will also provide an opportunity for prospective students to interact with other students of the same discipline, enriching their knowledge and increasing their enthusiasm for discovering DI academic life.

Ms Abdeen highlighted that these induction days are held periodically as part of the DI's tradition to clarify its mission of promoting scientific research and discovery as essential parts of the learning experience at the different levels of study.

The day, which was held at the DI, included various events like presentations of the master's programs, sharing of learning experiences, faculty presenting and discussing the available study options, and offering information as required to the audience in the designated kiosk of each program.

The Doha Institute for Graduate Studies offers master's programs through two schools.

The School of Social Sciences and Humanities offers 14 master's programs in Philosophy, History, Sociology and Anthropology, Politics and International Relations, Journalism, Linguistics and Arabic Lexicography, Comparative Literature, Social Psychology, Clinical Psychology, Social Work, Critical Security Studies, Conflict Management and Humanitarian Work, and Human Rights.

The School of Economics, Administration and Public Policy offers a master's in Public Administration, Development Economics and Public Policy and an Executive Master of Public Administration.

The DI offers eight Doctoral programs under both schools which are: Development Economics, Public Administration, Politics and International Relations, Linguistics and Arabic Lexicography, History, Sociology, Media Studies, and Critical Security Studies.

The DI has already announced the dates for the online admission application for the academic year 2025-2026 from 1 September 2024 up to 15 January 2025.

The Deanship of Student Affairs urged all applicants to submit the required documents electronically after reviewing all the requirements and conditions within the deadlines.