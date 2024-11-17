PSD Urges Public To Exercise Caution As Depression Approaches

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra)-- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) urged the public to exercise caution during the anticipated depression, avoid valleys and locations where water pools and torrents occur, and avoid taking the chance of crossing them on foot or by car.Due to showers and low horizontal visibility caused by fog in some regions, the Directorate also urged drivers to exercise caution when operating motor vehicles.The Directorate emphasized the importance of periodically checking heating systems and making sure they have enough ventilation.It emphasized that if necessary, one should not hesitate to dial the unified emergency number, 911.