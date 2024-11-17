Jorge Martin Wins Motogp World Championship
AFP
Barcelona: Spanish rider Jorge Martin claimed his first MotoGP world championship title after finishing third in the season-ending Barcelona GP on Sunday.
Defending two-time champion Francesco Bagnaia, who started the race 19 points behind Martin, took the chequered flag for the 11th time this season but it was not enough to wrest the title from the Spaniard.
