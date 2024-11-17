'Failed To Resolve Crisis': NPP Withdraws Support From BJP Govt In Manipur

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal/Shillong, Nov 17 (IANS) Amidst renewed ethnic turmoil and violence in Manipur, the National People's Party (NPP), in a significant development, on Sunday announced it was withdrawing its support from the BJP-led in the state.

NPP's National President and Meghalaya Chief Conrad K Sangma, in a letter to BJP President J.P. Nadda, said that his party has decided to withdraw its support to the Chief Minister N Biren-Singh-led government in Manipur with immediate effect.

"The NPP would like to convey its deep concern over the prevailing law and order situation in the state of Manipur. In the last few days, we have seen the situation further deteriorate where many more innocent lives have been lost and people in the state are going through immense suffering. We strongly feel that the Manipur government under the leadership of Shri Biren Singh has completely failed to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy," the NPP supremo said in the letter.

The NPP in Manipur has been facing a rift as seven MLAs were divided over continuing support to the BJP government.

"As the people are against the BJP government in Manipur, our MLAs are also under tremendous pressure to raise their opposition against the state government,” an NPP leader in Imphal said.

The NPP has been supporting the BJP-led government in Manipur since it first came to power in Manipur in 2017 defeating the Congress. In the 2022 Assembly polls, the NPP secured seven seats in the 60-member house and continued to support the BJP-led government in the state.

However, with the withdrawal of support by the NPP, the BJP government faces no imminent danger as the party has 32 legislators, and has support from the Janata Dal-United's six members, the Naga People's Front's five members and three Independent legislators.

However, ever since the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 last year, 10 tribal MLAs, including seven BJP legislators, have been boycotting the Assembly and demanding a separate administration or Union Territory for the tribals in Manipur.

Meanwhile, with two MLAs, the BJP has been supporting the NPP-dominated Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government led by Chief Minister Sangma.