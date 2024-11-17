Manpower-Short Germany Ups Skilled Worker Visas

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Frankfurt, Germany: Germany will issue upwards of 10 percent more professional visas in 2024 after it relaxed some rules in a bid to tackle chronic labour shortages, the said on Sunday.

With 1.34 million jobs vacant, last year's liberalisation of rules concerning immigration of skilled workers addresses a critical shortage in Europe's largest economy, whose growth has spluttered in recent years.

Following the adoption of a points-based system inspired by Canada, 200,000 professional visas will be issued in 2024, a government statement said.

Third-country student visas rose by 20 percent, the number of apprenticeship visas have doubled and the recognition of foreign qualifications saw a near-50-percent climb, the statement added.

"We are working to attract the skilled workers and professionals that our economy has urgently needed for years," Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said.

The new points system means that foreigners who are not EU nationals will find it easier to enter the German labour market and possibly bring their families with them.

Knowledge of the German language, professional experience and age are among the criteria for collecting the points.

With an ageing population and an annual shortage of 400,000 workers, the reforms need to go further, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

Manpower shortages plague important sectors such as healthcare, services, and technology.

But immigration is a divisive hot-button issue in the country, with the far right hoping to gain ground in upcoming legislative elections following the collapse of Germany's three-way coalition government last week.

Germany's employment has grown by 1.6 million in five years, with 89 percent of those positions attributed to foreigners.

Without non-Germans, employment would have fallen in 2023.