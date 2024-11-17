Ukraine's Defense Forces Shoot Down 102 Enemy Missiles And 42 Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Forces shot down 102 missiles and 42 drones used by Russian forces to attack Ukraine since the evening of November 16, while 41 enemy UAVs disappeared from radars.

The Ukrainian Air Force wrote this in a post on its Telegram account, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that from 20:00 on Saturday, the Russians attacked the energy sector facilities across Ukraine with air-, land- and sea-based missiles, as well as Shahed-type attack drones.

The radio technical troops of the Air Force detected and tracked 210 enemy aerial targets - 120 missiles and 90 drones, namely:

- 1 hypersonic anti-ship missile 3M22 Zircon;

- 8 Kh-47M2 hypersonic ballistic missiles;

- 101 cruise missiles Kh-101, Kalibr;

- 1 Iskander-M ballistic missile;

- 4 Kh-22/Kh-31P cruise/anti-radar missiles;

- 5 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided missiles;

- 90 attack drones/unmanned aerial vehicles of unspecified type.

In the air attack, Russian troops engaged seven Tu-160 and 16 Tu-95MS strategic bombers, two Tu-22M3 long-range bombers, five Su-34 fighter-bombers, four Su-27 fighters, ten MiG-31K fighters and four cruise missile carriers.

Ukraine's air defense downs over 140 air targets overnight Sunday -

All available Ukrainian air defense forces and means were deployed throughout the night along the route of the enemy missiles and drones. Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, EW equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces were involved.

According to preliminary data, as of 12:00 on Sunday, 144 enemy targets were shot down:

- 1 3M22 Zircon hypersonic ship missile;

- 7 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missiles;

- 85 Kh-101 Kalibr cruise missiles;

- 4 Kh-22/Kh-31P cruise/anti-radar missiles;

- 5 Kh-59/69 guided missiles;

- 42 strike UAVs/drones of unspecified type (launched from Russia's Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk districts.

As a result of active counteraction by the Defense Forces, 41 enemy drones were lost in different regions across Ukraine, and two more UAVs flew towards Russia and the temporarily occupied territories.

The air defense forces were activated in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, Volyn, and Lviv regions.