Zelensky On Missile Attack: Ukrainian F-16 Pilots Shot Down About 10 Aerial Targets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past week, Russia has used nearly 140 missiles of various types, over 900 guided aerial bombs, and over 600 attack drones in its on Ukraine. Today, Ukrainian F-16 pilots shot down about 10 aerial targets.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky wrote this on social X , Ukrinform reports.

“Over the past week, the aggressor used nearly 140 missiles of various types, more than 900 guided aerial bombs, and over 600 strike drones. Today, our F-16 pilots shot down approximately 10 aerial targets. Efforts to address the consequences of the combined attack on our infrastructure in the Rivne, Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, Volyn, and Odesa regions are ongoing,” Zelensky wrote.

He stressed that Russian terrorists are once again trying to intimidate Ukrainians with cold and blackouts, repeating their actions and trying to get results from them.

“The entire world sees and knows that we are defending ourselves against absolute evil, which understands no language but force. We need unity, the world needs unity. Only together can we stop this evil,” the President wrote.

As Ukrinform reported, on Sunday, the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 102 missiles and 42 drones used by Russian forces to attack Ukraine since the evening of November 16, while another 41 enemy UAVs disappeared from radars.