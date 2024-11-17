Amazon prime members get fuel savings at 7,000 US stations

(MENAFN) has introduced a new benefit for its Prime members that helps them save on fuel. Starting Wednesday, Prime members can enjoy a 10-cent discount on every gallon of gas they purchase at approximately 7,000 gas stations across the United States.



The eligible stations for this perk include BP, Amoco, and ampm locations, according to the company. In order to access the benefit, Prime members must link their Earnify account to their Amazon account.



The discount is made up of contributions from both Amazon and Earnify, with each offering 5 cents per gallon. This totals a 10-cent discount, which applies to all fuel grades, with no minimum or maximum gallon requirements.



The savings benefit provides a simple way for Prime members to reduce fuel costs without restrictions, making it a valuable addition to their membership perks.

