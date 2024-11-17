Al-Saif Gallery To Open First Branch In Qatar, Joining The Commercial Avenue In December 2024

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News :

The Commercial Avenue, Qatar's premier mixed-use development owned by Qatari Diar, proudly celebrated its strategic partnership with Al Saif at a special ceremony on the second day of Cityscape Global 2024. This milestone event welcomed Al Saif Gallery to The Commercial Avenue's community and marked the renowned Saudi retail giant's first entry into the Qatari market.

The ceremony, held at The Qatari Diar booth, included the presentation of a welcoming trophy from Mr. Abdulla Abdulrazaiq Haidar, CEO of The Commercial Avenue, and Mr. Mohamed Suleiman Al Saif, CEO of Al Saif Gallery. The event was attended by Mr. Sulaiman Mohamed Al Saif, Chairman of Al Saif Gallery, and Mr. Ahmed Abdulla Al Hammadi, Director of Corporate & Project Marketing at Qatari Diar, along with media representatives. This occasion highlights the strengthening ties between Qatari-Saudi business relations. The partnership with Al Saif Gallery underscores the mutual commitment to creating high-quality retail and lifestyle experiences across the Gulf and reflects The Commercial Avenue's dedication to fostering a diverse, vibrant commercial landscape that caters to both local and regional audiences.

With the opening of its first branch in Qatar, Al Saif Gallery adds to The Commercial Avenue's diverse and dynamic retail landscape, which includes high-end showrooms, unique dining experiences, and lifestyle stores spread across five architecturally distinct districts. This collaboration reinforces The Commercial Avenue's position as a premier shopping and lifestyle destination, while also paving the way for future Saudi investments in Qatar.

Founded in Saudi Arabia, Al Saif Gallery is a prominent home and lifestyle retailer renowned for its extensive range of high-quality products, from home appliances to kitchenware and décor. Known for its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Al Saif Gallery has become a trusted name across the Gulf, providing customers with products that enhance both functionality and style in everyday living. This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for The Commercial Avenue and Al Saif Gallery, bringing together two visionary brands to enrich Qatar's retail landscape and create a dynamic shopping experience.

Tags#Al Saif #Qatar #The Commercial Avenue