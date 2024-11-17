Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Optimistic 'The War Will End Sooner' With New US Leadership Under Donald Trump

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed confidence that the incoming US administration could expedite the end of the war in Ukraine . He highlighted the importance of the new team's commitment to achieving peace, in a interview with Suspilne News aired on Saturday.

“Certainly, with the policies of this team that will now lead the White House, the war will end sooner,” Zelenskyy said.“This is their approach, their promise to their society, and it is also very important to them,” he added.

Direct engagement with US leadership

Zelenskyy underlined the importance of direct dialogue with US President-elect Donald Trump.“I, as the president of Ukraine, will only take seriously a conversation with the president of the United States of America, with all due respect to any entourage, to any people,” he said.

When asked about Trump's potential demands for Ukraine to enter negotiations with Russia , Zelenskyy rejected any notion of coercion.“We are an independent country, the rhetoric of 'sit and listen' does not work with us,” he remarked.

Zelenskyy aims for peace in 2025

Zelenskyy emphasized Ukraine's determination to see the war conclude by next year through diplomatic efforts.“From our side, we must do everything so that this war ends next year, ends through diplomatic means,” he stated.

Focus on diplomacy and military aid

He also highlighted Ukraine's preparation for new military support, including long-awaited equipment and reserves.“In order to stop the Russian army, new reserves, kitted out with the equipment we have been waiting for so long, will now arrive,” Zelenskyy said.