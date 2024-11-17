Iran Executes Two Afghan Citizens Amid Surge In Capital Punishments

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Iranian human rights organization Hengaw has reported the execution of two Afghan citizens, including a woman, by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In a published report, the organization stated that the death sentences of four individuals, including two Afghan citizens, were carried out on Friday, November 15, in Qezel Hesar Prison.

According to the reports, one of the executed individuals was identified as Khalid Tajik, who had been sentenced to death on charges related to drug offenses.

Hengaw stated that the number of executions in Iran last week alone, including that of an Afghan woman, has reached at least 17 in various prisons across the country.

This comes amid a rise in executions in Iran, including those of Afghan citizens, prompting growing concerns about the increase in capital punishment.

Previously, United Nations human rights experts expressed concern over the surge in executions in Iran and urged the country to halt all executions of individuals sentenced to death.

According to statistics from the Iranian human rights organization, the number of executions in Iran has increased by 84% compared to the previous year, reaching 471 cases.

This alarming trend highlights a significant escalation in the use of capital punishment in the country.

The increase in executions underscores broader human rights concerns in Iran, particularly for vulnerable groups like Afghan migrants.

The international community must amplify efforts to address these violations, advocating for the suspension of executions and ensuring fair treatment for all individuals, regardless of nationality.

