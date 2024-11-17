Germany charges inmate over posting meme

(MENAFN) A 64-year-old man from Bavaria is facing charges after sharing a meme that mocked German Economy Robert Habeck, calling him an “idiot.” In June, Stefan Niehoff shared the meme, which altered a well-known shampoo logo, changing Schwarzkopf (black head) to Schwachkopf (weak head), with a photo of Habeck. This prompted Habeck’s legal team to file a criminal complaint against Niehoff, and a raid was carried out at his home in Lower Franconia on Tuesday morning. During the raid, authorities seized Niehoff’s tablet and conducted a thorough search of his mobile devices.



The charges against Niehoff, which were filed by prosecutors in Bamberg, also include allegations that he uploaded an image to the social media platform X that referenced the Nazi era. The authorities had secured a court warrant authorizing a comprehensive search and seizure of all of Niehoff’s internet-enabled devices and digital storage. The raid was part of a larger crackdown on online hate speech, with police investigating 90 cases and searching 50 homes across Germany.



Niehoff, a retired pensioner, expressed shock at the severity of the response, calling the experience reminiscent of East Germany’s former Stasi regime. He recounted how police arrived at his home early in the morning, waking him and traumatizing his daughter, who has Down syndrome, in the process.



Prosecutors have categorized the incident as a “politically motivated right-wing crime,” claiming that Niehoff's actions were intended to defame Habeck and obstruct his ability to fulfill his duties as a government official. The police raids were part of a broader operation aimed at combating “hate postings,” which Interior Minister Nancy Faeser highlighted in a statement celebrating the crackdown.



The incident has sparked political backlash, with members of the opposition Alternative for Germany (AfD) party reposting the meme and accusing Habeck of suppressing freedom of expression. The AfD’s reaction has underscored the growing tensions surrounding freedom of speech and the government's efforts to regulate online content. Habeck, who is a prominent figure in Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition, has been a target of criticism for his handling of economic and energy issues in recent years.

