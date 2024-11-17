Berlin reports Putin, Scholz holding first phone call in two years

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held their first direct phone conversation in almost two years on Friday, where they discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine and the possibility of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev. The call, which lasted nearly an hour, marked the first high-level communication between the two leaders since December 2022, signaling a shift toward renewed engagement.



During the conversation, Scholz pressed Putin on the importance of Russia's willingness to negotiate with Ukraine to bring about a fair and lasting peace settlement. The German chancellor reiterated Germany's steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine "as long as necessary" in its fight against Russian aggression. Scholz also called on Putin to end the conflict and withdraw Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.



A German government spokesperson confirmed the details of the call, noting that Scholz emphasized the necessity of a peaceful resolution to the war, while also highlighting Germany's ongoing support for Ukraine. The spokesperson, Steffen Hebestreit, stated that Scholz underscored the "unwavering determination" of Germany to back Ukraine, both diplomatically and with military assistance.



Officials from both the German government and the Kremlin confirmed that the two leaders agreed to stay in contact moving forward. Prior to speaking with Putin, Scholz also reached out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and was expected to follow up with him again after his discussion with the Russian president. The call comes as diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict remain ongoing, with international pressure mounting for both sides to come to the negotiating table.



The decision to engage in direct dialogue between Putin and Scholz follows an earlier report from German media about plans for such talks, though the Kremlin had only confirmed that Putin was scheduled for international calls without specifying details. Scholz’s call with Putin comes amid growing concerns in Europe over the prolongation of the war and its escalating humanitarian and economic impacts.



Since the conflict began in February 2022, Scholz has maintained a strong stance in supporting Ukraine, while also advocating for diplomacy and peace. This call, the first between the two leaders in almost two years, suggests that both sides are cautiously exploring avenues for dialogue, even as the war shows little sign of abating.

MENAFN17112024000045015687ID1108894482