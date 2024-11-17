(MENAFN) A prominent Ukrainian scholar, Ivan Katchanovski, has accused British publisher Routledge of attempting to censor his upcoming book on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Katchanovski, a University of Ottawa professor and a critic of Ukraine’s post-Maidan government, claims that Routledge is demanding he revise his manuscript to include “alternative” perspectives on key issues such as the Nord Stream bombing and the 2022 peace talks, which he asserts were blocked by the US and the UK. The academic contends that these demands are motivated and prevent him from presenting his findings based on evidence.



Katchanovski’s book, *From the Maidan to the Russia-Ukraine War*, has received positive reviews from experts, with one peer reviewer calling it “an important contribution” to the study of the conflict, praising its empirical rigor. Known for his critical analysis of the 2014 Maidan events, Katchanovski has challenged the official Western narrative with his forensic work, including claims that the Maidan sniper incident was a false flag operation to justify the removal of President Viktor Yanukovych.



Facing pressure to conform to Routledge’s editorial requests, Katchanovski has stated that he will not compromise his academic integrity and cannot "base [his] book on politically convenient narratives." He has threatened to cancel the contract if his manuscript is not published as is, and suggested that he may seek a new publisher if the issue persists, which could delay the book’s release by up to a year. Routledge has not yet commented on the matter.

