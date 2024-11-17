AOC deletes pronouns from X bio

(MENAFN) Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has sparked a heated debate after removing her pronouns from her X (formerly Twitter) bio, a move that some critics see as a departure from her previous advocacy for gender inclusivity. The 35-year-old progressive icon, known for championing left-wing causes and diversity issues, had long been an outspoken proponent of using pronouns as part of efforts to recognize and support gender non-conforming individuals. In fact, two years ago, Ocasio-Cortez even apologized to her followers after her pronouns “fell off” her profile unintentionally.



However, following Donald Trump’s re-election victory, many observers noticed that her X bio no longer included the ‘she/her’ pronouns she had used previously. Additionally, some pointed out that Ocasio-Cortez had updated her title, shifting from the gender-neutral “Representative” to “Congresswoman.” According to journalist Benjamin Ryan, the changes to her social media bio likely occurred between August 3, 2023, and late May of this year.



The move has drawn significant criticism, particularly from conservative commentators who have accused Ocasio-Cortez of hypocrisy. These critics claim that she is only pretending to embrace progressive gender politics and “woke” trends to appeal to her base, but is now backing away from it as public opinion shifts. Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a vocal critic of Ocasio-Cortez, demanded that the New York lawmaker explain why she had removed the pronouns after years of championing gender identity politics. Greene accused Ocasio-Cortez of “shoving gender lies and insane ideology down people’s throats” and suggested that her latest decision was a sign of hypocrisy.



Riley Gaines, a former collegiate swimmer who has been an outspoken critic of trans athletes competing in women’s sports, also weighed in. Gaines slammed Ocasio-Cortez for allegedly abandoning the “insanity” of progressive gender policies after previously celebrating them. “Politicians like AOC will pretend they never embraced (or even celebrated) the insanity,” Gaines wrote on social media, implying that Ocasio-Cortez was backpedaling in light of growing conservative momentum.

