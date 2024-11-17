Estonia attributes poverty to crime spike

(MENAFN) Estonia's Justice and Digital Minister, Liisa Pakosta, has attributed the country's rising crime rates to increasing poverty, which she claims has worsened due to the economic fallout from severing trade ties with Russia. Speaking at a press conference, Pakosta noted that crime rates had been on the rise since 2023, with an overall increase of 4% and a significant 25% rise in scams. She described this as part of a broader European trend of growing crime linked to economic challenges.



Pakosta pointed out that more people are resorting to theft due to a lack of money for basic necessities, a situation that has worsened with around 20% of Estonia's population at risk of poverty. Inflation stood at 4.1% in October 2023, and the country's GDP contracted by 3% that year. Economic conditions are expected to remain difficult in 2024, largely due to the ongoing impact of sanctions against Russia following the war in Ukraine. According to the European Commission, Estonia's economy is projected to grow slowly, with a mere 1.1% growth expected in 2025.

