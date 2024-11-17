Gunman starts shooting outside of Israeli consulate in Istanbul

(MENAFN) A gunman fired several shots in the air outside the Israeli consulate in Istanbul on Thursday, leading to a standoff with Turkish police. The man, identified as 33-year-old A.S., discharged a pump-action shotgun near the consulate before being confronted by officers, who used an armored vehicle for cover. fired warning shots before the suspect surrendered.



The assailant, who was carrying a machete and additional ammunition, reportedly stated that he was protesting Israel's military actions in Gaza. His criminal record includes several convictions for gun-related offenses and assault.



The incident comes amid heightened tensions in Turkey over Israel's ongoing military operation in Gaza, which has resulted in significant casualties, including many women and children. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned Israel's actions, labeling them as genocide against Palestinians.

