Pentagon expresses ‘shock’ by Houthi arsenal

(MENAFN) The Pentagon has expressed concern over the expanding military capabilities of Yemen’s Houthi rebels, with top US defense official Bill LaPlante describing their recent advancements as “shocking” and “scary.” Speaking at a defense summit in Washington, LaPlante highlighted the increasingly sophisticated weapons now at the Houthis' disposal, including missiles that have demonstrated significant destructive potential.



The Houthis, who control the capital Sanaa and other northern areas of Yemen, have been increasingly disruptive in the Red Sea, targeting international shipping and pressing demands related to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. One notable attack occurred on November 12, when the group claimed responsibility for missile strikes on the USS *Abraham Lincoln* aircraft carrier and two US destroyers in the Red Sea. These attacks reportedly involved cruise missiles and drones, though the Pentagon insists that all missiles and drones were intercepted, and no damage was done to US warships.



While the Houthis have escalated their military activities, including making demands for the cessation of "Israeli aggression" in Lebanon, the US has accused Iran of providing support to the group, a claim Tehran denies, asserting that the Houthis act independently. The growing capabilities of the group are raising alarms in Washington as regional tensions continue to mount.

