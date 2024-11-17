Demonstrators in Peru set US flags on fire

(MENAFN) Anti-government protests erupted in Lima, Peru on Thursday as demonstrators burned US flags to denounce President Dina Boluarte's administration and the country's hosting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. The unrest coincided with the arrival of world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.



Footage shared on social showed setting fire to American flags while chanting slogans such as "Get out, imperialist Yankees" and holding banners that read "APEC trash looters out" and "APEC accomplices to dictatorship." The protests reflected widespread dissatisfaction with Peru’s economic ties to global powers, which protesters argue benefit elites and exacerbate inequality and crime.



The unrest was sparked by a strike led by transport unions demanding stronger action against organized crime. The General Confederation of Workers of Peru (CGTP), the country’s largest labor union, supported the strike, further amplifying calls for better public security policies. Activist Walter Carrera warned that Peru was facing a deepening crisis, with inadequate government response to crime and insecurity.



Clashes broke out as protesters attempted to march toward the Lima Convention Center, where APEC meetings were being held, but were stopped by a heavy police presence. Authorities had deployed 13,000 officers to secure the event. Despite the protests, the Peruvian government insisted that the APEC summit would continue as planned, while critics hoped the demonstrations would draw international attention to the situation in the country.

