Cyber Police Warns Public About Fake J&K Bank APK File Circulating On Whatsapp

The malicious file is suspected to contain malware or spyware, potentially compromising users' personal data and device security.

Cyber Police urged the public not to download or install APK files from unofficial sources, including the one currently in circulation. Instead, users were advised to rely solely on trusted platforms such as the Play Store or Apple App Store for downloading apps.

“Verify the authenticity of any app via J&K Bank's official website or support channels,” the alert said.

To further bolster security, users were encouraged to regularly update their operating systems and antivirus software.

The police also appealed to the public to spread awareness about this threat, stressing that vigilance is crucial to safeguard personal and financial information.

For further assistance or to report cybercrimes, citizens can contact the Cyber Police Station in Kashmir.

