Former VC Of Kashmir University Prof Wahid Qureshi Passes Away

Prof Qureshi, who was admitted to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Sour after complaining of chest pain at his Saderbal Srinagar residence this morning, suffered cardiac arrest, and doctors declared him dead on arrival in the hospital, family sources said.

A distinguished academician and senior most professor, Qureshi served as the Vice Chancellor of Kashmir University from 2004 to 2008 and from his service.

Prof Qureshi was appointed as VC Central University of Kashmir (CUK) later in 2009 for a period of five years.

Professor Qureshi, a native of Karnah in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, was presently residing in Srinagar.

His body is being taken to Karnah for last rites, and he will be laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in Karnah, sources said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Education, Social Welfare, Health & Medical Education, Sakeena Masood has condoled the demise of Prof. Qureshi.

In her condolence message, Sakeena Masood described the late Prof. Qureshi as distinguished academic leader and visionary, who dedicated his life to advancing education and fostering excellence.

She added that during his tenure as Vice Chancellor of Kashmir University, he played a pivotal role in the transformation and growth of University, bringing significant improvements in curriculum, infrastructure and faculty development. She underlined that through his acumen and vision for future, Prof. Qureshi started the entrance based exams for admissions in KU, adding that he also has been the pioneer of starting several new courses in the Varsity.

The Minister also remembered the role of Prof. Qureshi in hand holding the students of far-off areas and downtrodden communities and nurturing them to excel in education.

She also said that Prof. Qureshi, as first Vice Chancellor, played a vital role in establishment of Central University of Kashmir. She added that during the infancy years of the University, Prof. Qureshi played critical role in starting various courses in different programs at the Varsity.

She further highlighted that Prof. Qureshi, because of his integrity and honesty, has served as the Chairman of J&K Bank selection committee for a considerable time.

The Minister, while playing glowing tributes to former Vice Chancellor, said that Prof. Qureshi's legacy will continue to inspire future generations and his absence will be deeply felt in the academic community.

She also extended her deepest sympathies with bereaved family and prayed for highest place in Jannah for the departed soul.

Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari also expressed his grief over the passing of Prof. Qureshi.

In his condolence message, Bukhari said,“Professor Wahid Qureshi Sahib's passing has left us in deep grief. He was a renowned scholar who served in the highest positions in his field, including as Vice Chancellor of KU and CUK. In his long professional career, Qureshi Sahib rose to great heights through his dedication and hard work. His contribution to the field of education will always be remembered.”

He added,“May Almighty Allah grant his noble soul a place in Jannah. I extend my deepest condolences to his bereaved family.”

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now