UP Govt Launches Free Ultrasound Scheme For Pregnant Women, Over 14.5 Lakh Vouchers Issued

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Nov 17 (IANS) In line with Chief Yogi Adityanath's vision to ensure accessible, affordable, and high-quality healthcare for the people of Uttar Pradesh, the state is offering free ultrasound services to pregnant women at private healthcare centres through e-rupee vouchers.

Since the scheme's launch in February 2023, over 14.5 lakh e-rupee vouchers have been distributed as of November 9, enabling pregnant women to avail of essential diagnostic services.

Azamgarh has emerged as the top district in voucher distribution, with more than 61,000 vouchers issued, followed by Agra with over 56,000, and Badaun with more than 53,000 vouchers. Furthermore, a total of 6.81 lakh vouchers have already been redeemed by beneficiaries across the state.

Dr Pinky Jowal, Director of the National Health Mission (NHM), highlighted that this initiative reflects the Chief Minister's unwavering focus on maternal and child health. She added, "The e-rupee voucher scheme ensures that pregnant women receive timely and essential diagnostic services to safeguard their health and that of their unborn children. This programme exemplifies the Yogi government's proactive approach to improving healthcare delivery in the state."

The Mission Director highlighted the rankings of the top 10 districts in Uttar Pradesh for issuing e-rupee vouchers. She said, "Prayagraj secured the fourth position, followed by Deoria in fifth, Ghaziabad in sixth, Gorakhpur in seventh, Bareilly in eighth, Ghazipur in ninth, and Hardoi in 10th place. On the other hand, the lowest number of vouchers was issued in Kasganj, with just 4,352 vouchers, followed by Bhadohi with 4,876 vouchers and Shamli with 5,749 vouchers."

She added, "The Yogi government's e-rupee voucher initiative aims to enhance the efficiency and accessibility of healthcare services across the state. This programme has not only ensured timely health check-ups for women but has also played a significant role in curbing corruption. As a fully digital scheme, it guarantees that the benefits directly reach the intended beneficiaries, reflecting the government's commitment to transparency and effective governance."