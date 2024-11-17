Media reports EU’s Borrell suggesting halting relations with Israel

(MENAFN) EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell has called for suspending relations with Israel in response to concerns about potential human rights violations by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) during the ongoing Gaza conflict. In a letter to EU foreign ministers, Borrell highlighted the EU's growing frustration over Israel's lack of action in addressing these concerns, especially regarding breaches of international humanitarian law.



The proposal aims to send a “strong signal” to Israel about the EU’s disapproval of its military actions in Gaza, which have resulted in a significant number of civilian casualties, including a high percentage of women and children. The military campaign, launched after a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, has led to over 40,000 deaths and tens of thousands of injuries, according to Palestinian health authorities.



Borrell's letter outlined his belief that the IDF's actions have not been sufficiently addressed by Israel, prompting him to suggest using the EU's human rights clause to suspend political dialogue with Israel. The EU-Israel Association Treaty, in place since 2000, has established a framework for regular political engagement based on mutual respect for democracy and human rights.



The proposal, which will require unanimous approval from all 27 EU member states, is expected to be discussed in an upcoming foreign ministers’ meeting. However, some sources have expressed doubt about the likelihood of approval, with one diplomatic source calling it a “complete surprise” and noting that many EU states may be opposed to the idea. Despite this, Israel's actions in Gaza continue to draw increasing international scrutiny, and Western support for the country has waned as the death toll and humanitarian crisis in Gaza intensify.

