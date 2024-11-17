Infowars gains shocking new owner

(MENAFN) The satirical website The Onion, in partnership with the US gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety, has unexpectedly emerged as the new owner of InfoWars, the far-right platform previously run by Alex Jones. Jones was forced to liquidate InfoWars to cover his massive legal debts after being ordered to pay $1.5 billion to the families of Sandy Hook shooting victims. The families argued that Jones caused them emotional distress by spreading false claims that the 2012 massacre was a staged event. In an effort to recover part of the debt, they pushed for InfoWars to be shut down.



Ben Collins, CEO of The Onion, expressed pride in acquiring the controversial platform, joking that they would continue "scaring the site’s users with lies until they fork over their cold, hard cash... or Bitcoin." The exact price of the winning bid was not disclosed, but it is reported to have exceeded $1 million.



In addition to The Onion’s bid, several Sandy Hook families reportedly contributed by foregoing part of their compensation. Everytown for Gun Safety also assisted with the purchase, securing an exclusive advertising deal for the revamped InfoWars.



The acquisition includes InfoWars' intellectual property, website, inventory, customer data, select social media accounts, and production equipment. Jones founded InfoWars in 1999, and it became highly popular, reaching millions of monthly visits before its decline. Despite the sale, Jones plans to return to broadcasting under a new brand.



The Onion, known for its satirical takes on US media, has undergone several ownership changes in recent years and is now owned by tech entrepreneur Jeff Lawson.

