IAEA chief urges that Iran’s nuclear locations ‘should not be attacked’

(MENAFN) Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has cautioned Israel against attacking Iran's nuclear facilities, emphasizing that such actions would violate international law and could lead to catastrophic consequences for the region. Speaking during a press conference in Tehran, Grossi warned that on Iran’s nuclear sites could result in severe radiological impacts and reiterated the IAEA’s firm opposition to such actions.



Tensions between Iran and Israel have intensified since the escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict and Israel's military operations in Lebanon. Despite Israel’s repeated threats to target Iran's nuclear sites, the United States has pressured Israel to refrain from acting on these threats. However, Israel’s new defense minister, Israel Katz, recently stated that Iran's nuclear facilities are now more vulnerable than ever to strikes, reigniting fears of an imminent attack.



Grossi also highlighted that diplomatic efforts to resolve the nuclear dispute are becoming increasingly difficult as Iran’s uranium enrichment approaches the levels required for nuclear weaponization. While Iran insists its nuclear program is peaceful, Grossi’s visit underscored the urgency of greater monitoring and cooperation between Iran and the IAEA to prevent further escalation.

